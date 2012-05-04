Nail Trends You Need To Try: The Down Under Edition

We’re obsessed with nails. There’s no two ways about it. From the newest nail polish releases to out-there nail wraps and DIY designs, we simply can’t get enough. So obviously we’ve been stalking the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia Spring Summer 2012/2013 runways to see what nail looks the Aussie designers have chosen to pair with their new season looks. We figure that if they’re already fourteen hours ahead of us New York City folk, they must also be ahead on nail trends, right?

We personally loved the black and white grown out manicures we saw at Gail Sorronda and Oroton, and were glad to see the return of richer jewel tones with a new season metallic finish at Jayson Brunsdon and Ellery. However, we still think our favorite might be the gorgeous neon pink and orange nails at We Are Handsome – so much so that we’re already mentally calculating how we can get the look for the weekend. So if you are as obsessed with nails as us, click through the slideshow to see our most coveted looks from the Down Under designers!