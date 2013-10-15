Nail Tools To Make Your Home Manicure a Little Easier

When doing an at-home manicure, it can be seriously difficult to get it done as well as the pros. Whether you’re messing up the polish, you have an uneven nail, or your cuticles are straight up gross, you wonder how the professionals even do it at all. Well, we have put together the perfect bundle of nail goodies to have in a nail kit at home to get your nails looking just as awesome as they do.

From files, cuticle pushers, cuticle cream, corrective pens and more, your nails are going to be picture perfect. These tools will make manicures at home a breeze and they will save you money from pricey salons! Flip through the slideshow and get your nails ready.

More From Beauty High:

Fall Nail Polish Preview: Texture Everywhere

Falls Biggest Nail Polish Trends: What to Put on Your Tips

The 10 Best Navy Blue Nail Polishes