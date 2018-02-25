StyleCaster
Share

11 Products for Stronger and Longer Nails

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Products for Stronger and Longer Nails

by
11 Products for Stronger and Longer Nails
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

One of the more agonizing aspects of getting a manicure is watching it chip away after a few days, or in some cases, a few hours. Unfortunately, in the quest for a grown-up skin-care routine, our nail beds are usually thrown to the wayside, simply because we forget that they need as much nourishment as our other body parts.

MORE: Celebrity Nail Artists with Must-Follow Instagram Feeds

In addition to an occasional visit to the salon where the professionals do the legwork for you, a slew of products—both affordable and cost-effective—will keep your nail healthy and thriving. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 that cover the gamut of creams, oils, and even nail color. Take your pick and treat your digits, stat.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Nailtiques Formula 2
Nailtiques Formula 2

$9.50 at Nailtiques

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Sally Hansen Diamond Strength
Sally Hansen Diamond Strength

$6.99 at Sally Hansen

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Gena Healthy Hoof Cream
Gena Healthy Hoof Cream

$6.89 at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Creative Nail Design NailCare Treatment Solar Oil
Creative Nail Design NailCare Treatment Solar Oil

$12.50 at CND

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | OPI Nail Envy
OPI Nail Envy

$17.95 at OPI

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Maxus Strengthening Base Coat
Maxus Strengthening Base Coat

$18 at Maxus

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Essie Treat Love and Color
Essie Treat Love and Color

$10 at Essie

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Julep Color Treat
Julep Color Treat

$14 at Ulta

 

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Nails inc Superfood Repair Oil
Nails Inc Superfood Repair Oil

$15 at Nails Inc

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Deborah Lippmann Whipped Hand & Cuticle Scrub
Deborah Lippmann Whipped Hand & Cuticle Scrub

$29 at Deborah Lippmann

STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Perfect Formula Clear Gel Coat
Perfect Formula Clear Gel Coat

$24 at Perfect Formula

Next slideshow starts in 10s

26 Seriously Good Savory Desserts to Try This Spring

26 Seriously Good Savory Desserts to Try This Spring
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Nailtiques Formula 2
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Sally Hansen Diamond Strength
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Gena Healthy Hoof Cream
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Creative Nail Design NailCare Treatment Solar Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | OPI Nail Envy
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Maxus Strengthening Base Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Essie Treat Love and Color
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Julep Color Treat
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Nails inc Superfood Repair Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Deborah Lippmann Whipped Hand & Cuticle Scrub
  • STYLECASTER | Nail Strengthening Products | Perfect Formula Clear Gel Coat
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share