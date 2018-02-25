11 Products for Stronger and Longer Nails

One of the more agonizing aspects of getting a manicure is watching it chip away after a few days, or in some cases, a few hours. Unfortunately, in the quest for a grown-up skin-care routine, our nail beds are usually thrown to the wayside, simply because we forget that they need as much nourishment as our other body parts.
In addition to an occasional visit to the salon where the professionals do the legwork for you, a slew of products—both affordable and cost-effective—will keep your nail healthy and thriving. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 that cover the gamut of creams, oils, and even nail color. Take your pick and treat your digits, stat.