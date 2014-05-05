The Best Nail Stickers For Ladies Who Love Nail Art

Nothing gets us excited like a set of fingers with really amazing nail art. Whether it’s simple nail art or it looks like someone spent hours on end painting tiny canvases, an artsy manicure makes us giddy. The reality of nail art, though, is that not all of us are so skilled with a brush — not to mention the fact that it takes a huge amount of time. What’s a girl to do? Find the best nail stickers out there and apply, apply, apply.

A floral manicure for is a must for warmer weather — trust us, you’ve got to get one. Avoid a messy application by opting for the NCLA Nail Wraps, like these ones in “Hot Mama.” This will give you the look you desire in minutes, without all the fuss.

We’re loving the array of nail stickers from Avon. With everything from a two toned looks to polka dots, you’ll have a fun (and mess free) time with these nails.

The perfect manicure for a night out? These Incoco nail strips with an ombre glitter effect — and no headache when you’re trying to remove them later on.

Made from real nail polish and available in solid colors and fun prints, the Sally Hansen Salon Effects Nail Strips are easy to apply and come off with regular nail polish remover.

Considering how much we covet the brand’s nail polish colors, it makes total sense that we’d also fall for the Essie’s nail polish stickers, too. Metallics have never looked this good (and easy to achieve).