Nail Rock Collabs With Three Top Aussie Designers for MBFWA

Emma Sayles
by
Three of Australia’s top designers –Romance was Born, Ellery, and Gary Bigeni– who are currently showcasing their designs at Australia’s Fashion Week in Sydney, have all partnered for a collaboration with Nail Rock. And basically, we couldn’t be more excited. A lot of these wraps were used on the designer’s models when they strutted down the catwalk as well as placed in the lucky attendee’s goodie bags. Wanting to get your hands (and nails) on these gorgeous wraps? Well for a limited time you can. The Nail Rock Designer Collection is available currently only on ASOS for $13.26 each. The wraps showcase some gorgeous florals, graphics, and pops of color so that there is definitely something for any personality.

Which Nail Rock Designer Collection wrap is your favorite?  Tell us in the comment section below!

 

This graphic floral from Ellery is destined to sell out quickly.

This cute bow inspired nail print is from Ellery.

Ever tried hypnotizing someone with your nails? Try it with these from Romance Was Born.

Try the ombre nail trend with some graphics from Romance Was Born.

A new take on the floral trend from Ellery!

If you're going for some 60's mod style for your nails, try this Gary Bigeni nail wrap.

A blue version of Gary Bigeni's mod nail wrap, you won't know what color to pick!

This zig zag pattern from Romance Was Born will add a little graphic appeal to your nails.

