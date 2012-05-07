Nail Rock Collabs With Three Top Aussie Designers for MBFWA

Three of Australia’s top designers –Romance was Born, Ellery, and Gary Bigeni– who are currently showcasing their designs at Australia’s Fashion Week in Sydney, have all partnered for a collaboration with Nail Rock. And basically, we couldn’t be more excited. A lot of these wraps were used on the designer’s models when they strutted down the catwalk as well as placed in the lucky attendee’s goodie bags. Wanting to get your hands (and nails) on these gorgeous wraps? Well for a limited time you can. The Nail Rock Designer Collection is available currently only on ASOS for $13.26 each. The wraps showcase some gorgeous florals, graphics, and pops of color so that there is definitely something for any personality.

Which Nail Rock Designer Collection wrap is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section below!