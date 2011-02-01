Nail Polishes Can Aid Anti-Aging?

Todays been one of those blah days the entire nation seems to be on a weather advisory and its seriously affecting my outlook on, well, everything. So call me devils advocate, but for arguments sake Id like to post a brief rebuttal to Allure Magazines recent Beauty Blog post, which claims that according to experts, nail polish has an effect on your hands aging appearance Really? I find that hard to believe.

In the article it states: Nudes and sheer hues bring all the attention to your hands, says Ji Baek ofRescue Beauty Lounge. But with red, people will look at your nails first.

The blog post goes on to say that unlike blue-based reds, bright or orange reds wont bring attention to your veins. Im pretty sure if Betty White or Joan Rivers wore a candy-apple or bright red polish, we would still see their veins. I get the concept to some extent, but lets be real, if youre old enough to have a lot of liver spots and veins popping out of your hands, I say rock whatever color you like, but it aint gonna make your hands look younger!

Im curious, do you agree? Or do you think bright red polishes really do make your hands appear younger?