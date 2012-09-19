Nail Polish Superlatives: Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy

Painting your nails may seem like a simple process, but a lot of considerations need to be made before deciding on a polish. Which color is best? Which top coat will protect the manicure the longest? Which brush will give the most even coverage? While we all ask these questions, it can be difficult to decide which brand is best for what we specifically want for our manicure.
After having virtually every nail polish brand imaginable come across our desks, we’ve tested just about every polish out there. With a little research (read: painting our nails just about twice a week) and testing of the wear and tear of the polish, we’ve come up with a guide to help you find the best lacquer fit for you. If you’re looking for some excellent glitter, we’ve got you covered. Trying to find a great textured mani? We found that too. Whatever you’re trying to achieve with your tips, the guide above will tell you everything you need to know before you buy.
Wondering which polish is best for you? Flip through the slideshow above to see the best of the best.
Best Brush: Chanel's brush is superior, and whether your nails are long, short, wide or narrow, your manicure will always end up looking great with this tool.
Chanel Polish, $26, chanel.com
Best For Just One Coat: China Glaze polish offers a great finished product with just one coat, so if you're looking for a quick manicure, this one's for you.
China Glaze, $5, amazon.com
Best Textured Nails: Ciate polish was the pioneer of the caviar manicure and now the velvet manicure, making this brand the one to watch for textured nails.
Ciate Caviar Kit, $25, sephora.com
Best Glitter Polish: Deborah Lippmann has the best glitter formula, hands down (see what we did there?).
Deborah Lippmann, $18, lippmanncollection.com
Best Color Selection: Every season, Essie comes out with at least one new collection of to-die-for colors.
Essie Collection, $16.99, amazon.com
Best Bang for Your Buck: Maybelline polish is top-notch quality with totally affordable pricing.
Maybelline Polish, $2.97, walmart.com
Best Consistency: There is never a question of whether OPI nail polish is too thin or too thick, because it's always just right - the "Goldilocks" of polishes, if you will.
OPI, $6.05, amazon.com
Best Top Coat: We all want the same qualities in a top coat - something that dries fast and something that won't chip. Meet Orly, the top coat of your dreams.
Orly Sec 'n Dry Top Coat, $5.47, amazon.com
Best Magnetic Polish: Of all of the variations of magnetic polish, Sally Hansen takes the cake.
Sally Hansen Magnetic, $26.79 for 2, amazon.com
Best Polish For a Cause: Julep donates $1 to charity for every "like" on Facebook. Plus, you can become a "Julep Maven" on julep.com and get special polishes every month.
Julep, $14, julep.com