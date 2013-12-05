This New Nail Polish Remover Is Everything We’ve Ever Wanted

Nail polish remover is one of the least exciting products out there. Sure, it’s a necessity, but it’s not exactly fun. I am a little giddy, however, about these new Josie Maran Bear Naked Nail Wipes ($9, sephora.com).

Traditional nail polish removers contain acetone, smell horrible, and leave my nails and the skin around them feeling dry. These polish removing pads are acetone-free, smell like peppermint, and are infused with argan oil to keep nails and cuticles moisturized. It’s actually good for your nails. Thankfully, the fact that they are acetone-free does not stop them from removing every bit of your favorite nail polish, so no worries there.

While the traditional Bear Naked wipes come in grapefruit, the new peppermint scented ones are perfect for the holidays—and for stuffing in stockings. Plus, a portion from every sale goes to the Polar Bear SOS initiative, which helps prevent the extinction of polar bears due to global warming.

Clearly it’s a win-win situation.

Read more: This Moisturizer Makes My Hands Feel Like a Baby’s Bottom