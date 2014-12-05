StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Nail Polish Mistakes You Didn’t Know You Were Making, Channing Tatum Gets Pedicures, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Wondering why your at-home manicure chips in less than a day? You’re probably making these mistakes while painting your nails. [Daily Makeover]

2. Learn how to use cream-based eye shadow sticks and create a crease-free look. [The Beauty Department]

3. Could microfiber towels be the new (and way less annoying) hair drying trend we’ve all been waiting for? [Marie Claire]

4. Drugstores offer amazing BB cream options at incredible prices. Check out this shopping guide and stock up! [Lucky]

5. The proof is in the pictures. Channing Tatum gets pedicures. [The Cut]

