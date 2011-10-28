A Nail Polish Line for Men Launches; ANTM Fragrance To Come

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

A nail polish line for men has been released, called EvolutionMan. Is this really neccessary? (Allure/Daily Beauty Reporter)

Charlotte Free covers Wonderland and shows us that her pink hair is something that we’re just always going to covet. Oh, and you can also still wear rainbow clothes with rainbow hair. (Design Scene)

The army is considering banning French manis, ponytails, earrings and hand and neck tattoos for women in the service. Finally, someone is banning French manicures. (Fashion Etc.)

America’s Next Top Model is releasing a fragrance that will be sold exclusively at Target. Because well, we just can’t get enough of ANTM right? (WWD)

And last but not least, for the first time in two years model’s have replaced celebrities on the cover of V Magazine: