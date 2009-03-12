Nail Polish, Going Green

Chanel’s limited edition nail lacquers have developed quite the cult following ever since their Black Satin shade debuted (and was quickly the subject of bidding battles on eBay where it was being resold for well above its suggested retail price).

As one of those avid followers (and, dare I admit, eBay bidders), I anxiously await the day when Peter Philips, Chanel’s creative director of makeup, reveals the next big thing in nail color. Yesterday, we got a sneak peak at what may be coming in the fall: light, almost sea-foam, green. Although Philips says the shade was only created for the runway show, with polished fingers crossed we can hope…

In the meantime, check out Chanel’s spring colors: Orange Fizz and limited edition Golden Sand, $23 each, at chanel.com