The Brightest and Boldest Nail Polish Colors You Need to Master 2019 Trends

For some reason–perhaps the cold, gloomy weather–we tend to associate dark, moody colors with the winter season. Instead of bright, coral lipstick, we go for bordeauxs and blacks. Instead of glossy lids, we make multiple attempts at finally mastering our smoky eye. And instead of neon nail shades, we’d rather match our digits to the weather–think slate grays and jewel tones. However, if our trend forecast is any indication, the most popular nail polish colors for 2019 will be quite the opposite.

Whereas 2018 was all about moody deep tones like blue and purple, Lauren Berkovitz, CEO and Founder of polish brand Lauren B. Beauty told us bright colors and bold textures would be this year’s go-tos. For instance, neons like Lauren B’s #imjuicing and yellows like Coachella Valley Sun are more along the lines of what we can expect, in addition to glitter and other textured surfaces. And beyond color, we can also expect an uptick in the number of clean brands because now more than ever, we actually care about the stuff we’re putting on our nail beds.

Maybe you care enough to actually try one or all of these predictions. Perhaps you just want a new poppy color for your personal collection. Either way, any of these 15 bold hues–some new and some that have been around for awhile–fits the bill.

essie Got It Golding On

This rich, metallic yellow gold is part of the brand’s new Treat, Love and Color collection, where infusions include ingredients made to prevent peeling and cracking.

$10 at essie

Lauren B Beauty x Edie Parker Stonewall Inn

Don’t be fooled by the gilded specks in this gold and silver, vegan polish. It’s also quick-drying and chip-resistant with a mirror-like finish.

$20 at Lauren B Beauty

Sally Hansen Mega Strength Make Her Story

This brilliant pink is part of the newest care collection, which is infused with Platinum powder to protect your nail beds from cracking and breaking.

$4.49 at Target

NCLA Hot Summer

100 percent vegan and 7-free, this bright neon pink cream requires just a few coats to really shine.

$16 at NCLA

Smith & Cult Tang Bang

This opaque burnt orange is the nail polish equivalent of a tall glass of Orange Kool-Aid.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Acquarella Comet

The most beautiful purple blue with a silver shimmer is also made without a slew of harmful ingredients, including formaldehyde, toluene and polyurethanes.

$16 at Acquarella

D.I.D. Nail Paint Happy

Try not to smile while wearing the brightest yellow from one of our favorite black-owned brands, where all polishes are free of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, and camphor.

$10 at D.I.D. Paint

Butter London Living Coral Glazen Peel-Off Glitter Nail Lacquer

A glittery shade with golden undertones is the boldest and brightest way to channel this year’s most popular color in your manicure.

$12 at Butter London

Tenoverten Rivington

This bright turquoise is also vegan, cruelty-free and 8-free.

$18 at Tenoverten

Nails Inc No Bucks Given: Livin For The Billion Nail Polish

Yellow gold with a cool, chrome finish, what also sets this metallic polish a part from others is a wide-set brush for easier, more even application.

$15 at Nails Inc.

Londontown Lakur Electric Avenue

Your night out isn’t complete without this bright light green.

$16 at Londontown Lakur

Kure Bazaar Vinyle

Eco-friendly and made with 85 percent natural ingredients, this creamy, coral red delivers high shine without compromising color payoff.

$18 at The Detox Market

Cote No. 119

This rich azure blue is housed in an Italian glass bottle and made without a gang of the most popular toxic ingredients (formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, camphor, formaldehyde resin and triphenyl phosphate (TPHP)).

$18 at Cote

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro I Put a Spell on You

Purple with gold shimmer and a healthy alternative to the gel machine at your local salon.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

Marc Jacobs Beauty Lux 124

A chartreuse yellow that’s almost as luxurious as the brand’s iconic fashion pieces.

$11 at Marc Jacobs Beauty