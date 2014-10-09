10 Nail Polishes With the Most Entertaining Color Names

When we pick out a polish for our nails, of course we’re looking at the different shades, but it’s almost even more fun to turn to the bottom of the bottle. Some of our favorite nail polishes out there got to be our favorites because of their names. In fact, when we wear them, we secretly can’t wait for someone to ask what color we have on, just so we can reveal the playful title.

We’re always on the hunt for the best named nail polishes, and we couldn’t help but share some of our favorites. So, take a look, pick a shade, and have a laugh, because watching paint dry has never been so entertaining.

China Glaze “Are You Jelly?” $6.33, Amazon.com

If you still want to keep things vibrant in the fall, then this is the color for you. This gorgeous purple polish by China Glaze is called “Are You Jelly?” and yes, we’re definitely jealous of it. Rock this on your nails, and everyone else will be jealous, too.

Sally Hansen “Scaredy Matte,” $4.99, Ulta.com

Black nails are a must have for fall, and what better way to switch things up a bit by going matte? Sally Hansen’s “Scaredy Matte” is the cutest reminder to not be afraid to try something new.

Essie “Don’t Sweater It,” 8.50, Essie.com

If there’s one thing we love about the fall, it’s sweater weather! Essie’s “Don’t Sweater It” just sounds cozy, and its soft mauve shade looks it, too.

Essie “Recessionista,” 8.50, Essie.com

If there ever was a nail polish to describe us, it’d have to be Essies “Recessionista,” because who says you can’t look good on a budget?

OPI “Vant To Bite My Neck?” $9.50, Ulta.com

The perfect vampy shade for fall, OPI’s “Vant To Bite My Neck?” has us showing our fangs every time someone asks us what polish we’re wearing.

Deborah Lippmann “Shake Your Money Maker,” $20, Deborahlipmann.com

Deborah Lippmann’s “Shake Your Money Maker” is the ultimate green glitter polish that’ll have you shaking it all night.

OPI “Espresso Your Style,” $9.50, Ulta.com

Coffee lovers, this one’s for you. OPI’s “Espresso Your Style,” is an instant pick-me-up, even without the caffeine, because it’s just the right brown for fall.

Essie “Hide & Go Chic,” $8.50, Essie.com

It’s no surprise that this playful blue is called “Hide & Go Chic,” a play on our favorite childhood game. Lucky for us, there’s nothing left to seek, as we’ve found everything we’re looking for in this polish!

Orly “Sashay My Way,” $10, Orly.com

Orly’s “Sashay My Way” is the ultimate gold glitter that needs to make its way into your collection this Fall.

China Glaze “Don’t Make Me Wine,” $5.95, Amazon.com

China Glaze’s “Don’t Make Me Wine” is obviously the perfect wine color, and without it, we’d have no choice but to get upset.