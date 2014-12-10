7 Nail Polish Brands to Put On Your Beauty Radar Now

We all know about the typical nail polish brands—Sally Hansen, Essie, O.P.I—that you can find at any local drugstore or beauty retailer, but where’s the originality in that? Many of the shades are worn by everyone you know so it’s almost impossible to have your nails stick out and look unique. No fear! This is where up-and-coming nail polish brands come into play.
Many of the nail polish brands we’re about to introduce you to are vegan, cruelty-free and even free of the five harmful ingredients that are in most common nail polishes. Aside from being good for your nails, they also come in large ranges of colors making it easy to have a unique manicure that no one around you will be sporting.
We’ve rounded up 7 of the coolest nail polish brands you may not have heard of just yet, but need to put on your beauty radar now! Click through the slideshow above to check them out!
Lauren B Beauty's nail polishes are the best way to get “the perfect, two-week, do-it-yourself manicure for busy women." Easily swiped onto nails, this polish will dry quickly, stay super glossy and be free of chips for at least 14 days without costing a fortune at the salon. Lauren's polishes are inspired by the beauty of Los Angeles, where she lives. All products are proudly made in the United States, vegan-friendly and free of the five harmful ingredients commonly used in polishes.
There are not many things cooler than having a nail polish named after you. With Pretty Please, you can choose one of their gorgeous polish colors then custom name it—perfect for a holiday gift. At only $12, you'll have a personalized polish that no one else will have.
This modern nail polish line has been featured in national press, including Vogue, W Magazine, Allure, and The Today Show. Their formula removes harmful carcinogens often found in nail color like Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP (dibutyl phthalate), Formaldehyde Resin, or Camphor, making it a Five Free Formula. It's also super chip-resistant and comes in a huge range of colors to fit anyone's taste.
In the spring of 2011, Floss Gloss was born. Offering some of the most exotic, custom curated colors, Floss Gloss is also cruelty free and formulated without DBPs, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin.
LVX brings you luxury and fashion without compromise. They create amazing polish colors that translate the top runway colors in high fashion. Their colors are hand selected to be the top colors of the season. LVX's formula is long lasting, chip-resistant and almost like a gel that is free of the 5 toxic and harsh chemicals found in most nail polishes. Their products are also socially responsible, cruelty-free and friendly for vegans!
This five-free brand is basically couture for your nails. If high shine, quick dry and easy, smooth application is what you're looking for, look no further. NCLA has done some amazing collaborations with the likes of Glamour, Alice + Olivia, and Nailing Hollywood. Aside from amazing polishes, they also make incredible nail wraps!
This cosmetics brand makes amazing products—nail polish being some of our favorites. Founded in 2004, their first nail polish collection launched in 2007 and was created in partnership with the Chelsea Art Museum for the opening of an exhibit. OCC is proud to be 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free and is internationally certified by PETA.
