The Nail Files: 10 Ways To Paint Your Tips To Attend A Wedding

Chances are, you’ve got at least one wedding to go to this season, and even if you’ve got a dress, shoes, clutch, hair and makeup, you’re still missing a very important element to a complete look: your manicure.

No look is complete with naked fingernails, so we’ve compiled 10 different ways to give yourself a very matrimonial manicure. Before you begin, you should be aware of a few important factors that go into painting your nails for a wedding. First, make sure they’re at a good length. If your nails are too short, you may not have enough room for art (if you attempt art). Second, be sure to use a fantastic top coat. Chips in nails are not cute or appropriate in a formal setting. Along with this, don’t paint the manicure more than a day or two in advance to avoid any mishaps before the big day. Lastly, make sure the colors you choose coordinate with your outfit — nails are nature’s accessory, after all.