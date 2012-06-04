The Nail Files: 10 Ways To Paint Your Tips To Attend A Wedding

Chances are, you’ve got at least one wedding to go to this season, and even if you’ve got a dress, shoes, clutch, hair and makeup, you’re still missing a very important element to a complete look: your manicure.
No look is complete with naked fingernails, so we’ve compiled 10 different ways to give yourself a very matrimonial manicure. Before you begin, you should be aware of a few important factors that go into painting your nails for a wedding. First, make sure they’re at a good length. If your nails are too short, you may not have enough room for art (if you attempt art). Second, be sure to use a fantastic top coat. Chips in nails are not cute or appropriate in a formal setting. Along with this, don’t paint the manicure more than a day or two in advance to avoid any mishaps before the big day. Lastly, make sure the colors you choose coordinate with your outfit — nails are nature’s accessory, after all.
Whatever color your dress may be, coordinate this pattern on your nails and be the envy of every guest.
For a touch of elegance, add a few contrasting lace trims to a bright base color.
Try a simple flower pattern on nails for a summery look.
Neon and nude is a huge color combo trend this season, so trying it on your nails in a subtle way is perfect for a wedding.
Bling out a neutral mani with some gem accents in a monotone color scheme.
A glitter tip never hurt a girl! Plus, this shows way less chips at the tip of your nails.
Stripes are a classic pattern, and by using a metallic silver, you'll kick this manicure up a notch.
This is a cute, simple way to pay homage to the love shared at weddings.
This tongue-in-cheek manicure is the best way to show you've got a humorous side at a wedding.
Do a twist on an original French manicure with this peach and gold duo.
