Nail Expert Tells Us the Top Nail Color Trends We Need Right Now

Nail polish has become one of our favorite accessories over the years as neons and dark colors have become more popular and nails have really begun to stand out (can you imagine if we still only had pinks and reds to choose from??). Now, your nails can make just as much of a statement as a chunky necklace or those studded booties. Shari Gottesman, the founder of luxury nail care line Perfect Formula, and a trend expert in the nail polish industry, gives us the scoop on what colors we'll be coveting in the next few months — and she let's us in on some helpful tips for better nail care.





SC: What are the top nail color trends you are seeing this season? Is there any one color that stands out?

Shari Gottesman: The top nail trends that I have seen the most this season are dark, dull metallics and shimmers, a lot of gray tones, and really deep purples. The gray tones and deep purples definitely carried over from last winter’s crop, but they tend to have more of an edge than seasons past. The metallics and shimmers we are seeing have been a complete revival this season and will only continue to take over; this trend isn’t going away anytime soon.



SC: Does the cold weather harm nails? Is there any way that we can protect them?

SG: Of course! Just like skin and hair, the nails really tend to suffer from cold, dry air due to lack of moisture. A great way to prevent or rectify this is by using a moisturizing nail and cuticle oil. Look for one that’s formulated with Jojoba oil. Jojoba is very similar to the sebum your own body creates, which is why it is one of the most effective hydrators available. This will keep nails nourished, strong, and will prevent the splitting and breaking that happens when nails become brittle.

SC: How can you make your manicure last longer? Is there any way to repair it once it chips?

SG: Again, keeping nails nourished is essential — dry, brittle nails tend to chip more easily. Another way to extend the life of a manicure is by using a base coat to create a smooth foundation for the color and keep the color application at a minimum, meaning don’t layer on too thick — this is also a chipping culprit. Also, apply a top coat every two days to lock-in and seal the manicure — this will keep your nails shiny and fresh.

Repairing a chip is possible — simply dab a tiny bit of nail polish remover over the chipped edge with a Q-tip and smooth out. Then re-apply a thin layer of polish to just the chipped area. Once the polish is dry, re-apply one layer of polish to the entire nail. Finish by coating with a topcoat to reseal the color.

SC: What color do you predict will be the top seller this spring?

SG: I am continuing to see some very untraditional, not-so-subtle color trends. The neon, super bright trend is still popular, but a lot of the bright colors are toned down just a bit from last year. Instead, I am seeing bright poppy reds, oranges, and pinks — almost like gerbera daisy colors. And again, the metallic is still in full effect for spring — especially bright cobalts and fuchsias with high chrome wattage! Another fun trend worth mentioning is a “mood polish” formula that we’ve created that basically changes color depending on body temperature. We are getting a lot of orders for this, so keep an eye out!

SC: Is there a nail care product that you recommend? And what does it do for your nails?

SG: As I mentioned, keeping nails moisturized and strong is the only way to maintain optimum nail health. I rely on Daily Moisture from my Perfect Formula line. It contains Keratin (the main ingredient that makes up nails and hair) along with Jojoba oil and Vitamin E to moisturize and protect nails. I apply it twice a day and could not live without it! I also carry around the Perfect Formula Crystal Nail File wherever I go. The unique patented surface of the Crystal File not only shapes the nails, but seals the edges to protect against splits and breaks, and the crystal will never wear down or dull — it’s quite a miracle worker!

Shari Gottesman is the founder of Perfect Formula, a luxury nail care line that she formed after spending over fifteen years working for Cosmetic Coatings Corporation. CCC develops nail care and nail enamel for some of the largest and most well known cosmetics companies, and Shari remains co-founder and Vice President of CCC today.



