Manicure DIY: Get The “F*** Yeah, America” Nails From Miss Pop

Fireworks, check. Enough American flags to make into a dress, check. Super amazing, patriotic nail art that will blow your mind … Check!

Thanks to our friends over at Lifebooker and nail artiste extraordinaire Miss Pop, we’ve created this exclusive nail art design in honor of the Fourth of July. Enthusiastically called the “F*** Yeah, America” nails, this pro-red-white-and-blue design features a white base color with a red or blue color in a tie-dye effect.

To get that “F*** Yeah” factor, we also added on some star-shaped confetti and silver sprinkles in order to get that extra sparkle for this festive, firework-loaded holiday.

Be sure to click through the gallery to read Miss Pop’s step-by-step instructions to get the “F*** Yeah, America” nails, perfect to keep on rocking in the free world.