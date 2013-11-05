Tuesday’s #NailCall: Autumn Colors and Confetti Tips

Now that autumn is in full swing, nail art is taking note. Bringing in darker colors, richer textures and a whole new slew of designs, this week’s #NailCall was packed with all kinds of manicure inspiration for the colder months. Whether it comes in the form of stiletto nails done in the color of leaves or a classic nail polish color like Essie’s Wicked, nail art is nodding to the season.
Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!
See the beautiful autumn-inspired nails from this week's #NailCall!
Between the gradient polish and the chevron art, we can't get enough of the designs on @margarita_onthe_rocks.
We're loving these rainbow polka dots at the tips of @snowglobenails' fingers.
Awesome fishnets from @mistymatsuzaki make us want to break out the black French tips.
Would you wear this tribute to gorgeous tribal prints from @sabzmasih?
@Rockin_nailart showed off this speckled mixture of taupe, beige and cream that we want to copy immediately.
The grey speckled manicure from @grneyegoddess7 is subtle with a hint of intrigue.
@Instamar612 did her nails in Essie's "Wicked," and it's easy to see why the color is such a classic.
Colored polka dots on a black shimmer background from @Kahnesgal82 are making us want to break out the polka dots!