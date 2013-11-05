Tuesday’s #NailCall: Autumn Colors and Confetti Tips

Now that autumn is in full swing, nail art is taking note. Bringing in darker colors, richer textures and a whole new slew of designs, this week’s #NailCall was packed with all kinds of manicure inspiration for the colder months. Whether it comes in the form of stiletto nails done in the color of leaves or a classic nail polish color like Essie’s Wicked, nail art is nodding to the season.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

