The 10 Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall




If you’re anything like us, you’re running to your bathroom cabinet and storing away every single one of your summer beauty products the second the weather changes and fall is no longer a distant, beautiful memory. Alongside our setting sprays and lightweight glosses, the first to go will be our soft, barely-there nail polishes. Sure, nude pinks and pastel blues have served us well this season, but we’ve got our eyes on some flattering, bold nail colors for fall.

Unlike last year’s jewel tones, your fingertips are about to get slapped with some major ’70s vibes. Including muddy reds and muted charcoals, we’ve scoured the market for the 10 prettiest nail polish colors with which to experiment come autumn. Shop our picks, below, for our favorites from Smith & Cult, Nars, and more.

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Dark Like Me
Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Dark Like Me

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Dark Like Me, $18; at Smith & Cult

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Nars Nail Polish in Hunger
Nars Nail Polish in Hunger

Nars Nail Polish in Hunger, $20; at Nars 

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Flora Nail Lacquer in Specked Hellebore
Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Speckled Hellebore

Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Speckled Hellebore, $16; at Flora 1761

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews
Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews

Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews, $15; at Sephora 

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Opi Classic Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona
Opi Classic Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona

Opi Classic Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona, 7.95; at Walmart 

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics
Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics

Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics, $9; at Essie 

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine
Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine, $1.99; at Target

 

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Darkest Chocolate Brown
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Darkest Chocolate Brown

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Darkest Chocolate Brown, $10; at Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics  

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Zoya Nail Polish in Arizona
Zoya Nail Polish in Arizona

Zoya Nail Polish in Arizona, $10; at Zoya 

The Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall-Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Over The Moon
Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Over The Moon

Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Over The Moon, $18; at Butter London 

