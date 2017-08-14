The 10 Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall

If you’re anything like us, you’re running to your bathroom cabinet and storing away every single one of your summer beauty products the second the weather changes and fall is no longer a distant, beautiful memory. Alongside our setting sprays and lightweight glosses, the first to go will be our soft, barely-there nail polishes. Sure, nude pinks and pastel blues have served us well this season, but we’ve got our eyes on some flattering, bold nail colors for fall.
Unlike last year’s jewel tones, your fingertips are about to get slapped with some major ’70s vibes. Including muddy reds and muted charcoals, we’ve scoured the market for the 10 prettiest nail polish colors with which to experiment come autumn. Shop our picks, below, for our favorites from Smith & Cult, Nars, and more.
Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Dark Like Me
Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Dark Like Me, $18; at Smith & Cult
Photo:
Smith & Cult
Nars Nail Polish in Hunger
Nars Nail Polish in Hunger, $20; at Nars
Photo:
Nars
Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Speckled Hellebore
Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Speckled Hellebore, $16; at Flora 1761
Photo:
Flora 1761
Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews
Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews, $15; at Sephora
Photo:
Nails Inc.
Opi Classic Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona
Opi Classic Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona, 7.95; at Walmart
Photo:
Opi
Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics
Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics, $9; at Essie
Photo:
Essie
Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine
Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine, $1.99; at Target
Photo:
Sinful Colors
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Darkest Chocolate Brown
Photo:
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics
Zoya Nail Polish in Arizona
Zoya Nail Polish in Arizona, $10; at Zoya
Photo:
Zoya
Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Over The Moon
Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Over The Moon, $18; at Butter London
Photo:
Butter London