Just 10 Gorgeous Nail Polish Colors to Inspire Your First 2020 Mani-Pedi

I rang in the New Year with a weeks-old, severely chipped manicure, so you better believe I’m already plotting nail colors to try in 2020…or like, as soon as I can book an appointment. There are many ways to manifest new beginning energy and while the majority of my group chat prefers burning sage or re-downloading the Headspace app, I’m more like, “where’s the closest face mask and a good book?” For me, hitting the reset button is the best way to initiate a fresh start and the oddly satisfying ritual of watching a nail technician polish my nail beds is this beauty editor’s dream.

2019 was one of the more innovative years for nail polish brands who did everything from launch 360-degree vegan collections to invent polish that dries in under one minute. Of course, with every fancy upgrade came a new spectrum of colors to choose from. In addition to some older faves, I’ve also included some newbies in this randomly amazing list of stunning colors for your first mani-pedi of the New Year (if you haven’t had one already).

This heavenly baby blue is one of many stunning shades in Sally Hansen’s first collection of plant-based, 100 percent vegan polishes.

Lippmann makes one of the best gel formulas in the nail game and my favorite shade as of late is this orange-red crème.

One of my favorite vegan polish brands just so happens to make one of my favorite purple polishes too.

The brand’s Valentine’s Day 2020 collection includes six shades that aren’t just different versions of pink. One of them is this beautiful magenta with a metallic finish.

The brand’s Flying Solo collection is also a spectrum of bright, vacay-inspired shades, including this totally unique gold frosted pink.

If there’s no such thing as too much sparkle in your world, definitely get familiar with OPI’s Hello Kitty collection. The majority of colors are shimmery, including this dark pink one.

Orly’s Birds of Prey (starring Margot Robbie!) collection includes three bold and badass shades: Mind Over Mayhem (neon pink), Freaking Fantabulous (pink/blue glitter) and Emancipate This (bright yellow).

Pacifica makes some of the most beautiful vegan polishes on drugstore shelves and though I kind-of love all of them, this mermaid-inspired green is on my winter wishlist.

Ashley Graham’s lingerie-inspired nail polish collection for Revlon does not disappoint with a spectrum of sexy metallic shades.

Don’t sleep on Zoya’s color range, including this deep purple that the brand describes as “a midnight purple aubergine.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.