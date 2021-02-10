Your Signature Nail Polish Color, According To Your Myers-Briggs Personality Type

Scroll To See More Images

Whether for a job interview, your college psychology 101 class, or just to virtually check your compatibility with a new Hinge match, chances are you’ve taken the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) personality inventory at some point or another, but have you ever used the infamous questionnaire to help determine the hue of your next manicure? Well, there’s a first time for everything, y’all and you’re about to find out the best nail color to rock next based on your MBTI personality.

In case you have no idea what I’m talking about, allow me to explain. The Myers-Briggs questionnaire is essentially a multiple-choice-style self-report that assesses the ways you think, perceive, process emotions, work with others, etc. based on a series of questions aiming to ascribe a set of traits through the following four personality dichotomies: introversion or extraversion, sensing or intuition, thinking or feeling, judging or perceiving. There are sixteen different types total — each based on a stereotype originally outlined by Swiss psychologist Carl Jung — including INFJ, the “Counsellor,” ENFJ, the “Giver,” and ISFJ, the “Defender.”

Never taken the Myers-Briggs personality test for yourself? The official MBTI test does cost money, but a quick Google search will give you plenty of similar alternatives you can take online for free if you prefer. Regardless of its accuracy and reliability (both of which have been widely disputed), I think most of us can agree taking these introspective personality tests is a fun way to get to know yourself a little better — or at least to feel somewhat understood. Ahead, we’ve picked out the best nail color to complement each personality type (and to elevate your next mani with some personalized flair).

INTJ — Independent, Organized, Confident

This ultra-shiny, wine-hued polish appeals to the INTJ’s fuss-free mentality, while still being striking and versatile enough to match any winter outfit.

INTP — Logical, Innovative, Insightful

Orly’s “Ethereal Plane” suits the INTP because it’s neutral enough to feel practical, but the subtle iridescence complements this type’s curious side.

ISTJ — Analytical, Sincere, Reserved

This creamy, off-white hue is anything but a basic nude — the soft vanilla color is universally-flattering on every skin tone and the formula is infused with nail-strengthening antioxidants so it appeals to this type’s logical side

ISFJ — Caring, Dependable, Meticulous

You can always count on a medium-hot pink shade when it comes to manicures, making this chic hue perfect for the reliable and warm ISFJ.

ISFP — Artistic, Adventurous, Charming

This personality type loves to explore, socialize, and create. ISFP personalities tend to have a sunny outlook (you know, the glass half full type), making this bright yellow shade a solid match for these natural creatives.

INFP — Poetic, Altruistic, Empathetic

This warm terracotta brown color gives me major romantic vibes, perfect for showcasing the INFP’s poetic side. This stylish hue is also trending in fashion ATM, making it an apt fit for this forward-thinking type.

ISTP — Action-Oriented, Quiet, Daring

ISTP types are often described as quiet types, but that doesn’t mean these adventure-seeking personalities are afraid to take risks — in fact, they actively seek them out. This gel polish is crack-resistant to accommodate their action-packed lifestyles and the multi-toned shimmer shade makes a statement so they don’t have to.

INFJ — Thoughtful, Mysterious, Intuitive

This personality type often comes across as ultra-mysterious (and at times, straight-up secretive) to others, making this creamy green shade a match made in heaven for this ever-alluring personality type.

ENTJ — Bold, Imaginative, Organized

“Fierce and Loving” is the perfect pastel hue for this independent and dream-loving type. The bold lilac-pink hue is whimsical without looking juvenile.

ENTP — Inventive, Inquisitive, Strategic

The intellectual and infinitely curious ENTP will appreciate this nuanced green-blue hue and the punny polish name.

ENFP — Compassionate, Creative, Playful

This fun-loving type isn’t afraid to experiment and shine — whether we’re talking about a new idea or her nails. This glitter-infused holographic formula captures the ENFP’s spirited demeanor like a charm.

ENFJ — Idealistic, Charismatic, Supportive

These natural-born leaders love to communicate — and that includes expressing themselves with their look. This deep navy nail polish is chic and refined without being traditional or expected.

ESFP — Energetic, Spontaneous, Practical

This sky-blue nail lacquer speaks to the ESFP’s fun-loving side, while the peptide-infused formula wins over this type for its nail-enhancing ingredients.

ESTJ — Logical, Assertive, Outgoing

A classic, candy apple red is a solid match for the attention-loving ESTJ. This bold, ultra-glossy polish is timeless, which speaks to their logical side, but the warmer undertone feels distinctive and fresh.

ESFJ — Loyal, Sensitive, Tactful

In between a sky blue and light dove grey, this subtle yet distinguishing shade pairs well with the ESFJ’s soft side, while the muted tone is practical enough to match any mood, occasion, and outfit.

ESTP — Perceptive, Experimental, Straight-Forward

The ESTP isn’t afraid of going for a bold look and they love to play with new products to switch things up from time to time. With that being said, they also appreciate luxury and creativity, which is why this tangerine-inspired polish (and the elevated packaging) is a stellar choice.