Zoya Launches Smoke & Mirrors Collection For Fall

Zoya’s fall polish collection is something to get excited about, we’re warning you now. Named the Smoke and Mirrors Collections (one collection is Smoke full of sultry neutrals and the other Mirrors, with shimmery metallics) the colors were designed and inspired by some of the top designers and beauty icons today. Although we’re not exactly sure who literally designed their polishes and who simply inspired them (Zoya doesn’t quite say), we’re still loving the shades.

In Smoke, their are six shades ranging from Jana, a smoky mauve to Anja a rich violet. For the Mirrors collection, each shade has a hint of shimmer. Our favorites are Yara, a shimmery olive and Jem a rich burgundy.

Watch the video below to see the colors in full form, and pre-order your favorites now before they become available on July 15.