YouTube Nail Art Tutorials: Our Top 10 Favorites!

Hello Kitty, panda bears, newspaper, glitter, lace, animal print and water marble: What do all of these have in common? They’re all things you can find on nails — just check YouTube.
There has been an incredible rise in the popularity of beauty tutorial videos online over the past five years, and the number of makeup gurus on YouTube only continues to soar. Since nail art is one of the hottest trends right now, we’ve been looking to these online experts for tips, tricks and inspiration.
We’ve picked out our 10 favorite nail art tutorial videos. Whether you’re a novice in the nail department or are up for a seriously complicated mani, we’re sure you’ll find a nail polish project perfect for you to work on this weekend. Have fun!
The "water marble" nail polish technique has become such a hot trend via YouTube so we're featuring two nail gurus for this look. Our first pick is luxuriousnails, who makes this "groovy" neon technique look like a cinch to pull off.
Water marbling may look fun and easy on your computer, but chances are you'll need to practice the technique a few times. When you've mastered it, we highly recommend checking out MySimpleLittlePleasures, who could very well be the reigning champion of marbled nail polish. She even has an entire playlist of different marbling looks and has cleanup tutorials, too.
New to nail polish, but want to try a DIY nail art look? We recommend newsprint nails, and no one does it better than cutepolish. Check out her other uploads for other insanely cute yet surprisingly simple nail art looks.
Models Own teamed up with WAH Nails to create an amazing nail art pen, which makes achieving the signature WAH Nails leopard print oh-so easy. Courtesy of the ModelsOwnIt YouTube channel, WAH Nails founder Sharmadean Reid shows us how to do it. Seriously, when are those pens going to be available in the U.S.??!
Feeling animal print, but want something a little different? Check out this jungle-themed French manicure from IHaveACupcake!
Craving summery, chintzy floral nails à la Lauren Conrad? Try this sweet and simple nail art tutorial by meliney. The black base coat makes this look a cross between Cath Kidston and Betsey Johnson, and we love it!
A Monarch butterfly motif flew all around the YouTube beauty blogosphere, and we think no one does this unique look better than dottidal. Summer with a capital S.
Daring and intricate, this look by LOVE4NAILS is not for the faint of heart. She's used a subtle layering technique for her basecoat and a real lace overlay - we can't wait to try this out on our own fingers.
Who doesn't love cupcakes? No one, that's who! (At least no one we know...) This amazing cupcake manicure by pixiepolish is perfect if you love all things sweet and girly and have just a little more free time on your hands this weekend.
An ultra-glamorous look requiring just a a little bit of effort? Yes, we're listening. Beginners and experts alike will love this glitzy technique by SecretLifeOfABioNerd.
The amazing gradient effect is surprisingly easy to achieve, as MissChevious shows us. We can't wait to try it with the amazing nail colors coming out this fall.