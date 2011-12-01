Wrap It Up! The Must-Try Nail Trend

If you haven’t hopped on board this new nail bandwagon, now’s the time to add one more thing to your Chrismakkuh wishlist: nail wraps!

Inspired by the revolutionary Minx Nails brand — the first to bring this innovation to the masses — now other less pricey, more accessible brands are coming out with their own versions of the trend.

Instead of using damaging glue like acrylic and gels do, nail wraps act like a shrink wrap over your fingernails, and are usually both applied and removed using the aid of a little heat — by using your blowdryer, for example.

Because they are so easy to apply, nail wraps often come in crazy colors and patterns, from metallic to leopard and everything in between.

