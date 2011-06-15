Where Do You Draw The Line On Crazy Manicures?

I am definitely one for experimenting with my nailsI’ve had long nails, short nails, rainbow nails, multi-colored nails and everything in between. Lately I’ve become quite taken with the color blocking trend (leaving one finger a different color than the rest) but I also love nail art as well.

Clearly, anything fun and new I’m all about trying out onceif you don’t like it it will typically be gone by the end of the week, right? Well, I spotted Angelica Santana (stunning daughter of Carlos Santana) at the premiere for Falling Skies with quite the crazy mani the other day and couldn’t stop thinking about it. Her nails are long and almond shaped and were painted pumpkin orange with only one pointer finger painted white. To add to that, she was wearing a hot pink dress and carrying a purple clutch.

Now, this is a whole lot of color blocking going on and with all of the brightness I was pretty overwhelmed. I couldn’t decide if I just needed her talons to be trimmed a bit shorter or if I just hated the shade altogether. After some debate, I’ve decided it’s a combination of it all being much too much for my liking (which like I said above is pretty rare, I’m an experimenter!). But, I would have preferred the nails to be a touch shorter and the colors to have been a mix of metallics or neutrals, since her outfit of choice was so bright.

What do you guys think?