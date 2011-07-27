Up The Ante On Your Nail Routine & Try Some Fun French Manis

Sick of your flat one-color polish? Want to break free from the confines of the classic french manicure? Beauty High has the perfect ideas for you. With only one month left of summer, play up your nails with pastels, polka dots and glitter. By the time the autumn leaves fall, you’ll be changing your colors and spots.
Click through the slideshow above for new ways to wear a French mani.
Go wild and add a different colors to each nail tip. I recommend keeping all the colors in the same family. Example: Cool, Pastel, Warm colors.
Start with a clear coat from any brand. Then create the colored french tips with the following color suggestions:
1. Lilac (Essie Nail Lacquer in Lilacism, $7.99 walgreens.com) 2.Light blue (Essie Nail Lacquer in Borrowed and Blue, $6.99 enailsupply.com) 3.Yellow (American Apparel Nail Polish in Butter, $6 americanapparel.com) 4.Green (Orly Nail Lacquer in Green Apple, $5.99 sallybeauty.com) 5.Orange (Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Lara's Theme, $16 lippmanncollection.stores) (Photo: Nail Scrapbook Blog)
A two stripe French takes the classic one a quick step further. After painting your nails like you would a regular French, use a glitter pen to separate the two colors creating the two stripe effect. Instead of using a nail art pen you can also use regular polish to get the French manicure stripe. TIP: Use a piece of paper as a stencil to guarantee a straight line.
The products shown above are: 1.(Essie Allure (clear pink), $8 essie.com) 2.(Essie Smooth Sailing (shimmery purple) ,$8 essie.com) 3. (Nail Art pen in Silver Glitter, $5.95 enailsupply.com) (2011 Hairstyles Blog)
Change up your french by pairing two of the season's hottest colors together, grey and mint.
The polishes shown above are: 1.(Chine Glaze in Recycle, $3.95 amazon.com) 2.(American Apparel Nail Polish in Office, $6 americanapparel.com) (Paint Your Nails Tumblr)
Keep it summery by using two pastels, I recommend the following:
1.(Rescue Beauty Lounge Nail Polish in Square Pants (yellow) $18 rescuebeauty.com) 2.(Rescue Beauty Lounge Nail Polish in Bikini Bottom, $18 rescuebeauty.com) (Pretty In Dayton Blog)
Don't be afraid to mix it up!
Add polka dots for a funky french. Paint your nails a solid color and then use a nail art pen to create the french tip. Then add dots!
1.(Butter London 3 Free Nail Lacquer Vernis in Cheek Chops, $14 butterlondon.com) 2.(Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen in White, $7.29 drugstore.com) (Photo: Paint Your Nails Tumblr)
The Nail Art pen comes in a variety of colors, feel free to change it up.
Take the french further by copying Ruffian's S/S 2011 Moon Manicure. This is a normal french +reverse french meaning there are lines at the tip and base of the nail.
Amanda Fontanrrosa of CND(Creative Nail Design) created this look by using the following CND colors: 1. One coat of (Creative Nail Design Polish in Putty ,$6.25 amazon.com) 2. One coat of (Creative Nail Design Polish in Washed Down White, $7.50 amazon.com) 3. Use CND's Blackjack to create the tip and base lines. (Creative Nail Design Polish in Blackjack, $3.96 amazon.com) (Photo: The Find Blog)
This one could be very tricky if you tried to paint it on, but thankfully there is an alternative. You can cut nail art stickers to get the same tiger tip look a lot faster.
1.(Rescue Beauty Lounge Polish in Clear Pink, $18 rescuebeauty.com) 2.(Sephora by OPI Chic Print for Nails in Tiger, $15 sephora.com) (Photo: Nail Art Gallery)
This option is the reverse of a typical french. The base of the nail will have a line of different color rather than the tip of the nail. I recommend using a nail art pen to keep control during application.
1. (OPI Nail Polish in Russian Navy, $1.20 amazon.com) 2.(Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen in white, $7.29 drugstore.com) (Photo: Bellasugar.com)