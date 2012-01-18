Tuesday’s #NailCall: Some Cool Hues

The weather might only be getting colder, but we have seen an onslaught of brighter hues this week when it comes to manicure. From intense blues to calming nudes we love what our readers had to show us this week for Nail Call.
If you want your mani featured on the site next week tweet @BeautyHigh a picture of your nails with the hashtag #nailcall.
We are basically drooling over the cool blues and tribal print on @courtney_dana's nails. Mixing shades of blue is a great way to brighten any winter day.
After being named Pantone's 2012 color of the year, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing tangerine manicures like @RoyaStyleBlog pop up all over the place.
The holidays may be over, but we still love the little bit of Snake Sparkle from OPI from @Mai_J.
One of our favorite #nailcall contributors, @fearnobeauty pulled off this teal tone mani with butter LONDON & Deborah Lippmann polishes.
We love this winter neutral by @brewedbyEllie. A great manicure for everyday with just a touch of flare.
Talk about neon. This Illamasqua manicure by @makeupfyi is sure to stand out in a snow storm.