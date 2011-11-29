Tuesday’s #NailCall: Manicures with Special Effects

We are always amazed when we see some of the amazing manicures submitted via Nail Call every Tuesday. Take away the fake tips, glitter and confetti and you still have quality nail art due to some serious technique.
The slideshow above consists of some eye-popping manicures, the kind that require a light hand with a paint brush and some detailed application. These looks are perfect looking for someone who wants to get a little bit adventurous in your at home manicure.
An ice cream cone on your index finger? Perfection. We love manicures that explore a different design on every finger like the one @LinetteTorres submitted.
Maybe we all can't pull off a bold animal print, but if you still want to shine do what @Jevonne_Rayner did. Gold glitter French manicure!
A favorite around here, nothing gets us more excited than cheetah print and sparkles, but this sparkly cheetah print by @echristine? #swoon
Nothing got our attention more than this galaxy manicure by @catiecase. The detail, the brush strokes the burger bun! Fun all around.
We know that not everyone has the time nor patience to sit and meticulously place glitter on their nails. So do what @linalovesit did. Buy a glitter confetti nail polish that will leave your nails 3-dimensional and perfect after two coats!