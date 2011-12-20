Tuesday’s #NailCall: Making Spirits Bright

This week for Nail Call we wanted to feature manicures for nothing else besides their ability to make us smile during this holiday season. These lovely ladies all submitted their TwitPics to @BeautyHigh and we just had to spread the cheer!
From holiday glitter to runway inspired designs, we love each and every one of these manicures for creativity and originality.
Nothing made us happier than when this "Style to the People" manicure popped up on our twitter feed from @dressmemag. StyleCaster's motto should always live on nails -- next time we want to see Beauty High's, Apply Your Style!
@jaspre_guest calls this manicure "midnight madness" and we would have to agree. We love the reverse ombre effect.
We love this look for the holidays. Gold with just a bit of red sparkle, it is the perfect finishing touch to any look. Thanks @jaimestylista!
We swooned over this Comme des Garçon inspired manicure by @webhautejas. We are such suckers for runway inspired nail art.
We are happy that @morganrhc decided to paint her nails instead of study for finals because it brought us this charming and chic candy cane french manicure.
We really hope that oval shaped nails are just as popular in 2012 as they were in 2011. We just wish that we could pull of the look like @samia did.