Tuesday’s #NailCall: Make an Impact

I have to admit, given the shady block I live on in New York City a few cat-calls is nothing new. A girl just can’t wear heels in my neighborhood without attracting a few unwanted admirers. But this morning, instead of the usual “nice legs, girl” one very fashionable sleezeballtried getting my attention by complimenting my nails. It was an unusual tactic, I will admit, but effective. I may have even blushed.

So the nails that garnered this much attention? My white and black polka dots nail wrapscourtesy of Nail Rock.

Point is, you’d be surprised how a good manicure can not only accessorize your outfit, but also give you a little confidence boost to face the rest of the week.

That is why this week’s Nail Call is all about readers who have statement making nails with polished finishes. Be sure to tweet @BeautyHigh a picture of your own cat-call worthy nails with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured next week!