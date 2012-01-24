StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Make an Impact

Amanda Elser
by
I have to admit, given the shady block I live on in New York City a few cat-calls is nothing new. A girl just can’t wear heels in my neighborhood without attracting a few unwanted admirers. But this morning, instead of the usual “nice legs, girl” one very fashionable sleezeballtried getting my attention by complimenting my nails. It was an unusual tactic, I will admit, but effective. I may have even blushed.

So the nails that garnered this much attention? My white and black polka dots nail wrapscourtesy of Nail Rock.

Point is, you’d be surprised how a good manicure can not only accessorize your outfit, but also give you a little confidence boost to face the rest of the week.

That is why this week’s Nail Call is all about readers who have statement making nails with polished finishes. Be sure to tweet @BeautyHigh a picture of your own cat-call worthy nails with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured next week!

It takes some serious guts to rock stiletto nails like @JenaLuckman. Pointy and fierce, these are diva nails if I've ever seen 'em. 

Pretty sure nothing stands out more than neon pink nails. This mani by @adelastylefile is a great way to brighten your look and mood this season. 

I  love the creativity and imagination behind @cherylmoestadja pretty manicure. Blue florals, teal tips - obsessed with everything about it! 

Speaking of pink neons... this pink and gold mani by @jmhstyles is next on my to-do list.  

You don't always need a fancy design or a bright color to stand out. This golden manicure @LindsTR is a perfect example of clean, simple, statement nails. 

