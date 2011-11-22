Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glittery Tidbits on Your Fingertips

Another week, another festive Nail Call. This week we’ve been noticing a steady increase in holiday decorations going up around the city. A few twinkly lights here, a new department store window there – the glittery signs of the holidays are everywhere, including your fingertips.

We asked and you delivered, here are some of our favorite nails from our favorite tweeps, each with just a little sparkle to take you into your long holiday weekend.

To be featured in next week’s #nailcall tweet us a picture @BeautyHigh!