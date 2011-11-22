Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glittery Tidbits on Your Fingertips

Another week, another festive Nail Call. This week we’ve been noticing a steady increase in holiday decorations going up around the city. A few twinkly lights here, a new department store window there – the glittery signs of the holidays are everywhere, including your fingertips.
We asked and you delivered, here are some of our favorite nails from our favorite tweeps, each with just a little sparkle to take you into your long holiday weekend.
To be featured in next week’s #nailcall tweet us a picture @BeautyHigh!
I am seriously lusting over this ikat manicure submitted by @shopncla. We love the use of bright colors toned down with a more Thanksgiving appropriate burnt orange and of course just a brush of glitter to add some dimension.
Cheetah and glitter? Can't get much better than that. If ten fingers of pure glitter is too much for you, then breaking it up like @Amba2 is a great alternative for you.
Literally the perfect nail for this Thursday, this jeweled toned manicure by @ThebergeBikini is such a great way to spice up a dull red nail. A few lines of orange to highlight the tip, along with a half moon of glitter, and you've turned this otherwise boring mani into a holiday classic.
NOTHING will ever be as fun as rainbow flecks on your nails. What @RINNR knows is that you're never too old to rock these tips.
I am in love with this nail color combo and think it is pretty genius that @GreenScubaSuit added just a strip of silver glitter to give an already awesome mani one more punch.
Not one who particularly enjoys glitter? Well you don't have to if you want to mimic @AngieMartinez22's manicure. Just pick a dark color and offset it with a statement shiny polish.
I got my own glittery mani at @BlissSpa's screening of The Muppets movie last night with this OPI color from The Muppet's collection - Designer...de Better. It is the perfect shade for my Thanksgiving dinner.
I know the holidays don't exactly scream "neon" but you can't really get much more decorative than this bright color. We think this manicure by @AdaYakobi is the perfect way to catch some attention this holiday season.
By far my favorite of the week, this ombre manicure by @holierthannow has given me some serious glitter envy. In fact I am tempted to run out and buy a darker color to put on top of my own glittery nails.