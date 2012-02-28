Tuesday’s #NailCall: Creative Strokes

When painting your nails it’s important not to feel limited in your creativity. If you feel as though you’re down in the dumps, mix up you manicure with a solid pop of color or ditch the paint all together and opt for nail stickers instead of polish. When it comes to your nails there are endless possibilities for strokes of genius.
If you’re feeling inspired, Tweet us a picture of your mani to be featured on next week’s #NailCall!
@shopncla submitted their standout manicure featuring nail wraps with fangs and a deep red polish. Always classic, quirky and polished - it's hard to go wrong with NCLA.
Former intern @melbatoastmarie still keeps us in mind when she's testing out a new trend like her Nail Rock gold foil nail wraps. Reflective with a chrome finish, these nails are the best and simplest way to stand out.
Nothing is more on trend than? @notesandnails's chevron manicure. The perfect dose of design and flair.
Want a dose of color? Take a cue from @jakehammel. That orange ring finger is making us crave spring.
We love @DiosaNails's message of healthier snacks = healthier nails! Forget those unwanted extra pounds, eating poorly can cause weak nails and where's the fun in that?!
? @bandedesquatres was tired of solid nails and wanted a creative way to feature a Bande des Quatres Breuer ring. (We totally love it!)