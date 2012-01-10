Tuesday’s #NailCall: Cheeky Creations

If you have the type of job where you sit behind a desk in a suit from 9 to 5, we’re sorry to say that these nails are just not for you. While we do love a classic red manicure for everyday, it doesn’t hurt to get a little fun on the occasion.

Today’s manicure is all about being a little adventurous with your nails. From pretty florals to press-on wraps, these nails are sure to put you in a good mood and attract attention.

