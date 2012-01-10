Tuesday’s #NailCall: Cheeky Creations

If you have the type of job where you sit behind a desk in a suit from 9 to 5, we’re sorry to say that these nails are just not for you. While we do love a classic red manicure for everyday, it doesn’t hurt to get a little fun on the occasion.
Today’s manicure is all about being a little adventurous with your nails. From pretty florals to press-on wraps, these nails are sure to put you in a good mood and attract attention.
Tweet @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to have your manicure featured next Tuesday!
When it comes to DIY nail art, I am most definitely a lost cause. That's why I'm mildly obsessed with @Nail_ Rock nail wraps. Zoe Pocock, the Creative Director of Nail Rock put these on me herself!
I'll admit it, pink isn't one of my favorite colors, but when you see a manicure like this by @nananailpolish how can you not swoon?
Galaxy nail art? Why not! We love this whimsical look by @amgbehrens.
We love this bright blue Dior varnish that @fearnobeauty used on her manicure.
You may be able to get away with an angry bird manicure like @SartorialBliss if you're sneaky about it.
We love this paint splatter work of art by @shhhjustC. Each nail is different, which makes us love it even more!