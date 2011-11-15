Tuesday’s Nail Call: Which One Of These Looks Would You Try?

We loved all the bold manicures submitted this week for our weekly Nail Call, but sometimes, the crazier, the better! Here is our round up of our favorite off-the-wall manicures. Some had glitz, some glam but all have that extra spark of originality that we love to see in our manicures.
If you try any of these looks at home make sure to tweet us @BeautyHigh and #NailCall and don’t forget to send in your manicure to be featured next week!
Nothing grabs our attention more than a very detailed manicure. This DIY manicure from @teasets has everything from leopard print to classic Chanel and a few of the beat symbols as well.
We love the look of this colorful French manicure. @linalovesit used a bright teal color with a white nail polish pen to create this look, but if you really want to be adventurous we'd love to see a different color on each nail!
We don't care what season it is, in our opinion it is never too cold to wear neon. These neon skull nails submitted by @shiny_yo are a great example of what a little imagination and steady hand can get you!
You don't always need glittery details to have an awesome manicure. This bold color-blocked look by @styleoutlier has us itching to try it ourselves. We are thinking red and gold for the holidays?
Now that's a nail. This star-worthy manicure submitted by @joyadaeze will certainly turn heads. We just want to know... how do you text?
Don't worry corporate America, we didn't forget about you. If you work a strict 9 to 5 job (or if you were like me and had to wear a uniform to school) this manicure submitted by @DBCin140 is the perfect way to sneak in some glitz. A glossy grey with a punch of gold on the ring finger, this is a great look to spice up your otherwise boring manicure.