Tuesday’s Nail Call: Some Tools Required

While we love the simplicity and chicness of a quick coat of our favorite nail lacquer, we have to confess that nothing sparks our fancy more than an intricate nail design. Today’s Nail Call is a round up of our favorite TwitPic manicures of the week – from celebrities, nail artists and amateurs – each take a certain level of skill and patience to achieve.
And while these are some serious designs, we have faith that you could do all of these at home with just a little bit of prep work and execution. Who knew painting your nails could be such a process?
Girls everywhere will swoon over this golden cheetah print manicure submitted by @markrepnicole. The perfect sparkle for a Holiday party, we know what design is next on our list.
Speaking of Holiday, let's just marvel at the glistening red gel manicure that @MissRissa sent in. Gel manicures take a bit longer that your usual paint job, but the lasting effect is worth the wait.
A Beauty High favorite, @Missladyfinger's Balenciaga inspired nails provoke serious nail envy over in our offices. Runway art on your nails? Yes please.
While this half moon manicure submitted by @amystone may look simple enough, we still recommend seeing a professional. She went to tenOverten nails in NYC to get this statement look.
Talk about lavish nails. These charming nails submitted by @sting_rei are bright and they sparkle, two of our favorite things.
While we don't particularly love this look, we still think that Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi's nails deserved credit for trying when we snaped this pic. If she got a fill and shortened those tips a bit, we might even consider wearing a look like this. We may even get the chance to since Snooki told us that she plans on releasing stick on nail strips this Holiday.