Tuesday’s #Nail Call: Perfect Finish

We see a lot of manicures each Tuesday for? Nail Call, but the ones that really stand out to us are the nails that have a picture-perfect finish, meaning no smudges or smears. It takes a lot to achieve a perfectly manicured look, but even more impressive is when the nail is donning some seriously cool nail art. That is why we felt it necessary to give credit where credit is do for these amateur nail artists that operate a polish brush like the pros.
And if you think you have what it takes, don’t forget to submit a Twitpic of your own manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall to be featured next week!
There is something truly impressive about painting your nails red without creating even the slightest red smear like @lablondevie did. But for those of you that do have a slight hand tremor, a thin paint brush or a Q-tip dipped in nail polish remover will clear all that mess up!
We love this marbled manicure look so much, that we want to ask @SavvyBrydeGuru exactly how she created this manicure just using Ruby Red Slippers by Deborah Lippmann and Wicked by Essie.
Not only is @Jamie_Heather manicure a cool design, but we can't help wondering how long it took to place each and every dot. This entire look would have been thrown off if one dot was out of line, that is a lot of pressure to have on one manicure!
We love @IslaGirlCouture sparkly manicures for many reasons, but most importantly it is hard to mess up clear and glitter!
Sometimes using a bright color can be scary, but @OfficialStinaD pulled it off fearlessly with this teal number.