Tuesday’s Nail Call: Our Editors Roundup Their Manicures

After a long weekend we’ve come back relatively refreshed, well-rested and with freshly painted manicures (sans work-related chips).
Instead of keeping all of the fun to ourselves, I did a quick roundup of the best manicures in the StyleCaster and Beauty High offices. Some were DIY, others professional, but all equally fabulous and right on trend for fall!
A classic red girl myself and an Essie enthusiast through and through, I went with Essie's Aperitif to get me in the mood for October.
StyleCaster's Comunity Manager Rachel Siegel may be hiding out in the back corner of our offiices tweeting, but her nails are definitely standout.
"The blue is Sally Hansen insta-dry fast dry nail color (the best thing ever because I loathe sitting still while my nails dry) in #320 co-bolt blue and the glitter is Miliani Jewel FX in #531 Gold."
StyleCaster's Content Director Summer Krecke was super excited about her gel manicure when she came into the office today. "I'm wearing a clear gel with gold and rust glitter from the Martha Stewart Craft collection. (Seriously -- that's what my manicurist used!) It's my homage to fall while still keeping my nails glam."
Beauty High Junior Team Member Marie Cravens is a blossoming beauty aficionado if we've ever seen one. "Chanel L.A. sunset was too orange, so I layered two coats of a sheer white Essie polish on top. My thumb is red because I was testing non-toxic little BU polishes when I was writing the Beauty High story on them. It is called Emma."
Apparently StyleCaster Associate Editor Jessica Rubin and I have a lot more in common than our love for trashy TV shows. Another Essie fan, Jessica is wearing Ballet Slippers on her nails as a refreshing alternative to fall's darker hues.
Always testing the latest trends, Beauty High Beauty Director Rachel Adler is wearing CND Dark Ruby with her badass leather skirt and tights, how appropriate.