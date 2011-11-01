Tuesday’s Nail Call: Black, White and Designed All Over

Surprisingly enough, there weren’t that many ghoulish manicures around this Halloween. In fact, it seems as if everyone is keeping it light and bright regardless of the winter weather we have been experiencing. It seems as if pale colors, intricate designs, and glitter tips are the trends on everyone’s mind.

Check out the slide show above for this week’s featured manicures in our weekly Nail Call and don’t forget to submit your manicure to @beautyhigh for next week!