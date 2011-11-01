Tuesday’s Nail Call: Black, White and Designed All Over

Surprisingly enough, there weren’t that many ghoulish manicures around this Halloween. In fact, it seems as if everyone is keeping it light and bright regardless of the winter weather we have been experiencing. It seems as if pale colors, intricate designs, and glitter tips are the trends on everyone’s mind.
Check out the slide show above for this week’s featured manicures in our weekly Nail Call and don’t forget to submit your manicure to @beautyhigh for next week!
Our very own @melbatoastmarie stole our heart with this glittery tipped manicure. Alternating between gold and teal, this manicure was simple enough with just enough sparkle to catch our attention.
We can appreciate the time it takes to paint one simple coat onto your fingertips, so when we saw @FernandaLucilaG DIY manicure we couldn't imagine the time it must have taken her to do it! "I may never have enough time for school, but I definitely always have time for my nails!" Agreed.
Another regular glitter maniac, we caught StyleCaster Content Director Summer Krecke with a darker hue on her nails accented with a subtle glitter tip.
You don't have to go fancy to make an impact. Beauty High contributor @fashionpulse went pale on pale with a yellow hue to embrace the colors of fall.
This last work of manicure art just happened to stumble into our offices. Photographer Marley Kate stopped by our offices last week, but we wouldn't let her leave without snapping a picture of her stiletto fingertips. Whoever said black and white was old fashioned clearly never saw these nails!