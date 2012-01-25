Try the Latest Nail Trends Safely: Tips for Nail Repair

There are a ton of trends and DIY manicures out there due to the skyrocketing nail trends, yet so little time to try them all. But, let’s face it, our nails wouldn’t look as good if we didn’t take care of them. In order to be able to try the trends successfully special care needs to be taken of your nails. We’re giving you the 411 on these trends and how to make sure you keep your nails safe.

Gel Manicures

Gel nails are great. They last about two weeks, don’t chip and look shiny the entire time — making nails one last thing to think about on your busiest of days. The downfall: they’re not the healthiest type of manicure. In order for the nail color to harden, your nails spend a couple of minutes exposed to UV light in what looks like a mini tanning bed for nails (and you know those things aren’t good for you). To keep your nails safe and healthy make sure to remove the gel properly in between manicures. Go to a salon that offers gel manicures to have them soaked off.

Nail Wraps

This has to be one of the most fun ways to incorporate nail designs. Thanks to brands like Sally Hansen they have made it possible for all of us to have funky, chip-free nails. While the wraps stay on the nails much longer than regular polish it doesn’t mean you should leave them on for too long. Nails need to breath in between applications so allow at least a week in between nail wraps.

3D Nails

Some of the 3D nail applications can be cute, while others can be a little over the top. In order for applications to stay on your nails you need to use a nail glue. Nail glue leaves a rough residue and filing needs to be done to remove it fully. You’re chipping away at your nail when you do this so don’t make this an everyday thing.

Stiletto Nails

You know those pointy, long nails celebs like Lady Gaga and Rihanna have been rocking? They’re a little villain-looking for me, but with acrylic nails you can get the look too by having them filled to that shape at the nail salon. Like other guilty pleasures, this is OK in moderation. Just have a new set applied every couple of months and leave some time for the nails to go bare.