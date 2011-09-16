Trend Spotting: Nails We’re Loving From NYFW

While this is only the beginning, we have been seeing a wide-range of nail trends for the spring. Some of them you will be glad to hear are quite easy to follow, while others may require a bit more creativity and skill.
While some designers have absolutely embraced the trend, it seems that the shows have been veering away from the wild nail art and heading in the direction of the “matchy-matchy” (fingers and toes alike, one harmonizing color). Well, that certainly makes it simpler for us, but we’re just as excited to see how the rest of the trends unfold!
Neutral
The neutral nail is still very much at play right now, as seen at the Lacoste show.
To match the elegant dresses at Cushnie et Ochs, the almond shaped nails were painted in subtle beige tones.
Narciso Rodriguez paired his white linen dresses with a green-grey color on the nails, which turned out to be a great pairing in our opinion.
Dark Blue
We loved the dark blue colored nails shown at the Prabal Gurung and Rodarte shows.
The darker blue shade seemed to give off a hint of violet as well, which further highlights the purple makeup trends noticed on the eyes.
Dark Burgundy
We also noticed the trend towards matching and unity.
Deep burgundy fingernails were matched to the toenails, and this was accented by neutral shades of browns and whites of the clothing at Donna Karan New York.
Oscar de la Renta had some beautiful bloodline red nails as well.
Nail Art
It was quite entertaining to see the nail art on the runways. Ruffian created a striped X effect with various colors on each finger, creating an asymmetrical effect. To contrast the classic white and black outfits, Ruffian also showed a bright yellow pointed nail.
Jen Kao decorated the nails with a fading effect between two deep colors, such as red and black or blue and navy.
For the Betsey Johnson show, Nonie Creme, of Butter London, created a striking reverse half-moon manicure by combining a black coat as the base with a glittery silver false nail set on top.