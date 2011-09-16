Trend Spotting: Nails We’re Loving From NYFW

While this is only the beginning, we have been seeing a wide-range of nail trends for the spring. Some of them you will be glad to hear are quite easy to follow, while others may require a bit more creativity and skill.

While some designers have absolutely embraced the trend, it seems that the shows have been veering away from the wild nail art and heading in the direction of the “matchy-matchy” (fingers and toes alike, one harmonizing color). Well, that certainly makes it simpler for us, but we’re just as excited to see how the rest of the trends unfold!