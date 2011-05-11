Today’s Nail Polish Obsession: Moss Green Nails

I have been a big fan of moss green polish ever since running into Dottie Creme, creative director of Butter London backstage this past fashion week, and discovering ‘Dosh’ from the spring 2011 collection. The perfect balance of green and metallic led me to shop for other greens, and an entirely new shelf on my nail polish rack was born.
My latest obsession is the moss green, more of a neutral green polish that has a touch of grey in it. A great example of this can be spotted in Material Girl’s latest issue, with model Emma. In order to replicate the look I’ve rounded up a few of my other favorite mossy hues.
Sonia's army green fatigue colored polish is the perfect shade to get the moss green trend. We like to call it a greige, in the literal green-grey sense. (Sonia Kashuk Fatigued, target.com)
Butter London's Dosh is a bit of a brighter, candy apple green but has a touch of gold shimmer in it to balance it out. (Butter London '3 Free Nail Polish in Dosh, $14, nordstrom.com)
Essie's Sew Pysched is similar to Sonia Kashuk's Fatigued, but a bit of a deeper shade for those color-fanatics. (Essie Sew Psyched, $8, walgreens.com)
Getting into more of a "green" territory here, this shade gives you quite a pop without getting too Crayola bright. (Jessica Divine Pine, $7.50, jessicacosmetics.com)
From NARS' vintage collection, Zulu is the perfect deep green shade for a summer pedi. (NARS Zulu, $17, narscosmetics.com)
Zoya's Shawn polish has more of yellowish tint to it, but we're loving it for summer. (Zoya Nail Polish in Shawn, $8, zoya.com)