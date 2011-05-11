Today’s Nail Polish Obsession: Moss Green Nails

I have been a big fan of moss green polish ever since running into Dottie Creme, creative director of Butter London backstage this past fashion week, and discovering ‘Dosh’ from the spring 2011 collection. The perfect balance of green and metallic led me to shop for other greens, and an entirely new shelf on my nail polish rack was born.

My latest obsession is the moss green, more of a neutral green polish that has a touch of grey in it. A great example of this can be spotted in Material Girl’s latest issue, with model Emma. In order to replicate the look I’ve rounded up a few of my other favorite mossy hues.