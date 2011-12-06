Tiger Woods’ Former Mistress is Launching a Nail Polish Line

Would you wear a nail polish called “36DD?”

Well, apparently former mistress to Tiger Woods, Joslyn James, thinks so. She announced on Fox News that she will be launching her very own beauty line, appropriately called Shameless. The collection will include 12 nail colors with names like 36DD, More Than a Mistress and Not Just a Porn Star.

“I am a huge cosmetics and nail polish junkie,” James said to explain why the former porn star was branching into the beauty industry.

So… apparently she’s trying to point out that she’s “more than a mistress” through beauty products. Is she serious?

[Racked]