Stormy Weather: Deborah Lippmann x Narciso Rodriguez

Just six months after we saw its sultry walk on the catwalk in Narciso Rodriguez’s Fall 2011 show, Deborah Lippmann’s Stormy Weather is available for purchase.

Lippmann, known for her color collaborations with celebs and models such as Lara Stone, Lady Gaga and Madonna created the deep granite color just 24 hours before the show. Lippmann told Racked that “I received a call 24 hours before his Fall 2011 show letting me know that they need a stormy gray nail for the show the next day. It was the last minute but it’s Narciso, of course I said yes. The change happened while hair and makeup was chosen– it was airy, soft and minimal. Narciso envisioned his girl for the season to have a bit of edginess and the nail was the perfect place to put it.”

Lippmann also noted that Narciso named the shade, and that he knew he had wanted something without shimmer, just that perfect granite hue. “The moment I knew we had something was when all of the supermodels backstage were trying to grab the bottles and put them in their purses. You know it’s a hit when the models want it because they never want to get their nails done, so it’s a sign!” said Lippmann.

Well we want it too – along with Billionaire (a hunter green) but now we’re just getting greedy.

Stormy Weather, $18, deborahlippmann.com