Spring Nail Trends We’re Obsessed With Right Now

Since winter has obviously gotten a bit boring and well, most of you are stuck inside for a snow day today, it seems just obvious that you should be playing with nail polish. Because isn’t that what everyone does when they’re stuck indoors? Er, well – everyone who clearly has too much free time on their hands, that is.
Above are the latest (and greatest) nail color trends of the moment – and if you only have one day off work, or are like us and don’t have any, try one on each finger like Katy Perry’s wacky manis.
Pearlescent colors are a huge trend for spring (hello, Chanel did them) and adding just a touch of shine to your nails is so cute and girly. Love. (Chanel Le Vernis in Pearl Drop, $25, chanel.com)
"Black Swan" hasn't just influenced spring clothing, but also makeup, and we've been seeing a lot of pretty ballet pinks as of late. (Essie in French Affair, essie.com)
Always a sucker for deep plums, this 2011 season is the time for all things purple. (Ginger + Liz in Who's The Boss, $12, gingerandliz.com)
Metallics are of course in again, but in a more bronze, vintage-y feel - such as this mix of bronze and greens in NARS' vintage collection. (Nars in Mash, $16, narscosmetics.com)
Alright, do you remember using crackle nail polish in middle school? I do, and I loved it. And I still love it. And it's back. (Glam Slam for OPI, opi.com)
We're seeing a lot of gorgeous army greens with a hint of shimmer for spring - like this metallic sheen created by Nonie Creme of Butter London. (Butter London in Dosh, $14, butterlondon.com)
From deep plums to dark wine colored polishes, it's all about the burgundies this season. (CND in Dark Ruby, cnd.com)
Neutrals and cream colors are also huge for the season, again giving us that girly, feminine feel. (Revlon Nail Enamel in Creme Brulee, $4.79, drugstore.com)