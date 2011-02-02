Spring Nail Trends We’re Obsessed With Right Now

Since winter has obviously gotten a bit boring and well, most of you are stuck inside for a snow day today, it seems just obvious that you should be playing with nail polish. Because isn’t that what everyone does when they’re stuck indoors? Er, well – everyone who clearly has too much free time on their hands, that is.

Above are the latest (and greatest) nail color trends of the moment – and if you only have one day off work, or are like us and don’t have any, try one on each finger like Katy Perry’s wacky manis.

