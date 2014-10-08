Spray & Walk Away: Our Favorite Quick Dry Nail Sprays

Who really has time to sit patiently while waiting for nails to dry? Certainly not us! While getting your nails done can be a relaxing, zen spa experience, once the pampering is over, it’s time to go! Instead of enduring endless cycles of finger and toe nail polish drying machines, or patiently waiting at home, use or ask for nail polish drying spray that will get the job done in a matter of seconds.

For your very own nail polish drying spray (because let’s face it, you need this during a DIY manicure just as much as you need it after a visit to the salon), check out our favorites below.

What It Is: CND SolarSpeed Spray Conditioning Polish Dryer

Why It’s Great: The spray draws out the solvents from all layers for a really solid quick dry effect and conditions the nails, cuticles, and skin in the process with the brand’s exclusive SolarOil technology. It also has a yummy, slightly almond scent to it , which is a great change from the chemical smells of some polishes and sprays.

Price: $19.90 for the 4 oz bottle

Available: GoIndulge.com

What It Is: OPI RapiDry Spray Nail Polish Dryer

Why It’s Great: Practically odorless, this light mist goes on with ease and focus just to the nail area, providing a great amount of shine as well as thorough quick dry effects. Although it is a professional product, that doesn’t mean you can’t coax your favorite manicurist or nail salon into providing it as a post-manicure option.

Price: $10.95 for the 2 oz. bottle.

Available: Macys.com

What It Is: China Glaze Fast Freeze Quick Dry Spray

Why It’s Great: Another product that masks the smell of the freshly laid polish, this subtly minty mist should be used in moderation and spray at a distance to not overly coat the nails. Perfectly purse-size, seal it in a plastic bag and bring it with you to the salon in order to make a quick outro.

Price: $11.59 for the 2 oz bottle

Available: Amazon.com

What It Is: DeMert Nail Enamel Dryer

Why It’s Great: Although this stuff is quick and efficient, use it sparingly and hold far away, as it can get a bit oily and takes slightly longer than the aforementioned quick dry sprays, but even waiting for a few minutes is still better than 20 minutes or more for the fingers and toes to dry!

Price: $2.99 for the 1.2 oz.

Available: Walgreens

What It Is: Envi Nail Enamel Dryer

Why It’s Great: First off, unless you paint your nails every other day, we can easily see this massive 9 oz. bottle lasting years! It’s a terrific “gateway product” to trying quick dry nail sprays, since the cost is under $3 — a great bargain for the quantity. It may even inspire you to have a mani-pedi party with your girlfriends. A great at home solution for quick-drying nails, the results read similar to DeMert’s above: Use in moderation and at least four inches from your nails, wait a few minutes, and you are good to go.

Price: $2.99 for a 9 oz. bottle

Available: Available in-store at CVS, Duane Reade