Snakeskin Nails: Nail Art Just Got A Whole Lot Creepier

We are all obsessed with nail art at this point between Minx and Sally Hansen, painting your nails a solid color may cause you to be a simple, boring girl.

But, would you go as far as paying $300 for snakeskin nails? Nail artist Terri Silacci, a California-based manicurist was featured on the Today show talking about her idea for the rather creepy addition to your fingertips.

Silacci said, “One snake’s trash is a toenail’s treasure. I find that the initial reaction from people is, that’s weird, that’s disgusting. And then they say, ‘I want it. And I want it right away.”

The nails cost anywhere from $150 to $300, and the process involves actual snakeskin being cut to size, applied to the gel varnish and sealed in using UV light. The entire process takes about two-and-a-half hours and your animal mani will last three weeks, with a pedi lasting 12 weeks.

Would you try?

(Stylelist via Today)