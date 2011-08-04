Serena Williams Launches Final OPI Collection

Serena Williams certainly has a knack for nail color, and her 4th and final collection for OPI is hitting salons now, just in time for the U.S. Open. Her collection, Serena’s Glam Slam, is completed by a classic red called Love is a Racket and a gorgeous bronze named Pros & Bronze.

These two shades help to complete her already full collection of hues, which include a grape, silver, silver glimmer, and a bevy of crackles. Even if this is the last of her Glam Slam collections, we’re sure this isn’t the last of Serena’s experimentation in the beauty world — we’ll be watching for more nail trends on the court!