Serena Williams Gives Us The Finger At Wimbledon

The always trendy Serena Williams has just moved on to the 2nd round in the 2011 Wimbledon tournament, a well-deserved win against Aravane Rezai of France in three sets.

Williams was previously out of the game for nearly a year after foot surgery and blood clots in her lungs, and cried after her win on the courts at the All England Club. Williams not only showed us that she still has game, but she also still has style. Wearing a cute little Nike tennis dress and her usual accessories, Williams was also sporting a trendy color blocked manicure, with her ring finger painted silver and the rest of her hand in what looks to be her OPI collection, Serena Glam Slam in Rally Pretty Pink.

I personally have been doing this manicure for the last couple months and am obsessed, but what do you think about taking it out to the more refined tennis courts? Do you think she should have toned it down for match play or do you like that she shows her personal style?