Sephora Adds Innovative In-Store Service Nail Bars

Sephora always knows how to take pleasing a client and service to the next level and we’re smitten with their in-store beauty services. Currently their beauty services include skincare services and makeup application. What’s next?

On July 25 in New York (5 Times Square) and San Francisco (Powell Street) locations, Sephora will add a new and timely on-trend service. Pairing up with XpresSpa (the best in quick airport spa and nail services) to provide Nail Studio Art (nail art) + Lacquer Services to clients in Sephora stores. More stores with this service will be determined by year end.

The products to be used include Sephora by OPI, Dior, Nars, Illamasqua, Nails Inc. London, Perfect Formula and other related Sephora Collection products.

We can’t wait to visit the 5 Times Square location at the end of the month. Until the service opening, get crafty with nail art recipes found on sephora.com.

On July 12, Sephora also launched a new exciting same-day beauty delivery service for their busiest Manhattan clients. The service provides product chauffeurs in mini coopers delivery a minimum of $50+ of product to your door at the flat-rate of $15. Sounds perfect for a lazy stay-inside kinda day.

Will you be using Sephora’s new services? Let us know in the comments section below.