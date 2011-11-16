Sally Hansen Salon Effects Does Festive Holiday Nail Strips

Of course you can deck the halls…but why not deck your nails instead with candy cane stripes, winter plaid, or shimmery snowflakes? Before the holiday windows are up and the shopping frenzy begins, give your nails a festive treatment with five limited edition prints, available now, from the Sally Hansen Holiday Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips line including Plaid About You (red and black plaid), Peppermint Twist (red and white candy stripe), Snow Bunny (white with red snowflakes), Prep’s Cool (black and silver argyle), and Winter Funderland (black, silver and blue glitter).

If you’re a newbie to the nail polish strip scene, Sally Hansen Salon Effects gives a great no-chip, polished finish for the gal on-the-go; the kit comes with 16 nail polish strips, a cuticle stick, a mini file/buffer and fool-proof instructions.

Which design is your favorite?

The Sally Hansen Holiday Salon Effects retail for $9.99 at ULTA and other chain drug stores, food stores and mass merchandisers nationally.